Black Mesa FPS remake finally hits 1.0

Black Mesa the FPS remake finally hits 1.0 on both Linux and Windows PC. Thanks to the developer Crowbar Collective. Through numerous builds the game still holds 95% Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam.

Black Mesa has as new update for version 1.0 on Steam. This hightlights all of the changes and improvements and there are a ton.

Since the full release of Xen (0.9) we have done a complete overhaul pass on the combat design and guidance for all the earthbound levels, redesigned the HECU marine AI, upgraded the Vortigaunts AI, and built a new, modern user interface.

So once again you can take on the role of Gordon Freeman. The theoretical physicist at the Black Mesa Research Facility. Where a routine experiment goes horribly wrong. It’s up to you to fight your way through an inter dimensional alien invasion. Also a murderous military clean up crew and hopefully save the world.

Nineteen chapters of fighting through top-secret labs, running atop harsh desert landscapes, sneaking into abandoned railways, and leaping across dimensions

Mind-Blowing graphics and effects, never before seen on the Source Engine

Face off against an army of classic enemies, updated with new features and engaging AI

Wield an arsenal of military hardware, scientific prototypes, and the iconic crowbar through incredibly detailed environments

The all-new soundtrack and voice acting create a more immersive experience than ever before

Black Mesa 1.0 Launch Trailer

The Black Mesa Early Access gave Crowbar Collective opportunities. So they can beta test new content and work with our community. Then applying it to the Earthbound Chapters. Here are some brief changes. Taking the base Half-Life game and turning the remake experience into something better.

Improvements to every major combat arena in the game

Redesigned puzzles for clarity and intention

Enhance environments to highlight objectives

There are a few changes for Black Mesa‘s balance.

Slightly nerfed assassins to have lower health and accuracy

Nerfed Abrams 50 cal damage to make it less murderous

Buffed Apache 30mm damage slightly

This is only a fraction of the changes you can expect in Black Mesa. Plus you can also create your own mods, models, and maps. Use the Black Mesa Source SDK and share it with the community on Workshop. The game also has graphic improvements for both Linux and Windows PC.

