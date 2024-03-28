The Planet Crafter terraformer v1.0 out soon

The Planet Crafter the open world terraforming crafting game launch soon on Steam Deck and Linux via Proton with Windows PC. The skilled team at Miju Games deserves our heartfelt thanks for their exceptional work. Currently available via Steam Early Access with 95% Overwhelmingly Positive reviews.

Big news from Miju Games! The Planet Crafter their amazing project that’s been brewing in Early Access since March 2022, is finally launching into its full glory on April 10th, 2024. If you’re into crafting, survival, and space exploration with a first-person view, this is something you don’t want to miss. And it’s not just for the solo players out there; the launch will bring a new feature – a multiplayer mode for up to 8 people. Imagine teaming up to transform a barren planet together on Linux and Steam Deck.

Let’s dive into what’s making The Planet Crafter stand out. You’re in the vastness of space, on a planet that’s inhospitable. Your mission? To make it a home for humanity. That’s no small task. You’ll be generating oxygen, generating heat, and gathering resources. But it’s more than just survival; it’s about creating life on a lifeless rock.

The Planet Crafter – Official 1.0 Launch date

The best part? Your actions shape the world around you. As you advance your tech and use your resources wisely, you’ll literally see the planet transform before your eyes. The more you work, the more you unlock, leading to new challenges and surprises. It’s all about bringing a dead world to life, watching barren landscapes bloom into lush habitats.

You won’t get bored, I promise. The Planet Crafter has over 30 biomes to explore and a story that unfolds across various arcs, there’s always something new around the corner. And with different difficulty levels, it caters to everyone, from casual players to those who like a real challenge.

But here’s the best part: this isn’t just Miju Games’ vision. It’s a creation shaped by over 750,000 players during Early Access. Their input led to significant additions, like the much-requested animal species. It’s a true community-built experience.

As for accessibility, The Planet Crafter priced at $23.99 USD / £19.99 / 23,99€. But from April 10-17, there’s a nice 30% discount, so mark your calendars. Given its history in Early Access – 7 major updates and 25,000 positive reviews – this is more than just another release. It’s a journey crafted with love, both by its developers and its community. The open world terraforming crafting title is playable on Linux and Steam Deck (Verified) via Proton with Windows PC. Currently available via Steam Early Access.

So gear up, future terraformers. The Planet Crafter is not just another title; it’s an invitation to create, explore, and transform. Yes, it’s also available on GOG, should you choose.